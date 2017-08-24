Services for seniors detailed at annual Liberty breakfast

LIBERTY

Plenty of resources and services are available to ensure Liberty Township’s senior citizens stay safe and have essential needs met, but the overriding thrust behind a seven-year program for those purposes can be distilled to one goal: helping them feel empowered.

“Empower yourself to be your own advocate when it comes to your health,” a spokeswoman for the Area Agency on Aging told a few dozen seniors at Thursday morning’s annual Liberty Senior Watch breakfast at St. Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church on Logan Avenue.

Also addressed were offerings for senior citizens geared toward caregiving, home repairs, medication management, avoiding being a victim of elder fraud and fire-safety tips.

