Second Harvest hosts volunteer appreciation day

YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Volunteer Appreciation Day from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the facility located at 2805 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

This “Everyday Heroes” picnic will honor the volunteers that give their time to help sort and re-box food for distribution, assist with programs such as BackPack and Mobile Pantry, and help with answering the phone and other clerical duties.

Last year, volunteers gave more than 14,000 hours to help feed the hungry in the Mahoning Valley.