Plug into Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service: Week 1 rundown

Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service — the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:00 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

Week 1 rundown:

PREGAME (6:30-7):

We kick off Week 1 with rapid reaction to all of Friday night’s games around the Valley. Blitz Live hosts Sean Ferguson and Greg Gulas, the smartest if not the sexiest guys in high school football, lead off the show with Champ Summers.

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

Boardman-East

Valley Christian-Campbell

Brookfield-McDonald

Liberty-Struthers

Lakeview-Howland

*Showcase Matchup of the Week winner as voted by Vindy Blitz Twitter poll voters.

BREAK (7:00-7:10): AP Week 1 Podcast: Ralph Russo is joined by Pac-12 Networks reporter Yogi Roth to discuss the Pac-12.

1st/2nd QTR (7:10-8:00):

*Introduce Stud of the Night poll – Big time performances in the first half? We’re gonna talk about it and you can vote on it. Winner will earn an automatic spot in the Player of the Week poll.

Youngstown City Schools AD Rick Shepas will join Blitz Live at 7:30 to discuss the East Golden Bears.

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

Boardman-East

Valley Christian-Campbell

Brookfield-McDonald

Liberty-Struthers

Lakeview-Howland

BREAK (8:00-8:10): Music from around the Valley

HALFTIME/3rd QTR (8:10-9):

*Look around the Valley scoreboard of games

*Update Stud of the Night poll

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

Boardman-East

Valley Christian-Campbell

Brookfield-McDonald

Liberty-Struthers

Lakeview-Howland

BREAK (9:00-9:10): AP Week 1 Podcast Part 2: Ralph Russo is joined by Matt Brown of Sports on Earth to discuss the preseason AP Top 25 poll process.

4th QTR/POSTGAME (9:10-10):

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

Boardman-East

Valley Christian-Campbell

Brookfield-McDonald

Liberty-Struthers

Lakeview-Howland