Michael Rulli announces 33rd Ohio Senate bid


Published: Thu, August 24, 2017 @ 12:32 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Michael Rulli, director of operations for Rulli Bros., announced today he is running in 2018 for the 33rd Ohio Senate District seat.

Rulli, a Leetonia school board member for nearly eight years, will run as a Republican.

Incumbent Joe Schiavoni, a Boardman Democrat, is unable to run next year because of term limits. He is seeking the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor.

The 33rd District includes all of Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.

