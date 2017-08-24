JOBS
Mayor: Charleston shooter is disgruntled restaurant worker


Published: Thu, August 24, 2017 @ 2:06 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mayor John Tecklenburg is telling reporters that a disgruntled restaurant employee has shot one person and is currently holding hostages, the Associated Press reports.

"This is not [an] act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime. It's a disgruntled employee who has come on the scene of his employment," Tecklenburg was quoted by CNN.

Police are cordoning off an area near Virginia's in downtown Charleston.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

