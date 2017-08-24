Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 24

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 24 people including Clifford Raynovich, 38, Belmont Avenue, Liberty, on possession of cocaine.

On Jul. 19, reports say Raynovich had a bag of crack cocaine in his hands when police encountered him at a home on Wirt Street.

The grand jury also indicted Michael Ronald West, 20, Roche Way, Boardman, on two counts of assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

On Jul. 23, reports say a caller told police a man had hit their window and was running up and down the street.

When police arrived, the man, later identified as West, reportedly attempted to flee and then fought with police. Both officers were treated for injuries sustained in the struggle.

The grand jury also indicted Tommy Grant, 23, Tracy Lane, on discharge of a firearm at or into a prohibited premises, felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, incluing to violence and aggravated riot with firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications.

Others indicted today include:

Keewon Taylor, 18, Labelle Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Bryan J. Calai, 35, Lyntz Townline Road SW, Warren, two counts of aggravated menacing, OVI and falsification.

Charleston Jennings, 33, South Portland Avenue and Justin Patterson, 26, South Portland Avenue, two counts being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs.

Alan Johnson, 30, Wirt Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drugs,.

Isha Moss, 33, East Florida Avenue, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph R. Warrick, 37, West Oregon Avenue, Sebring, burglary.

Raheem Satterthwaite, 28, East Boston Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

Julian E. Missioni, 25, Erskine Avenue, Boardman, five counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Taniquw Smith, aka Taniqua Jackson,27, Cleveland Street, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in an motor vehicle and possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Robert Hanni, 31, Helena Avenue, Struthers, breaking and entering and theft.

Michael Joliff, 32, Mahoning Avenue, burglary and attempted burglary.

Thomas Mars Johnson, 48, Idlewood Avenue, possession of cocaine,

David Peterson, 55, Stoneybrook Drive, Hubbard, possession of cocaine.

Vernon Johnson, 23, East Philadelphia Avenue, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Marvin Reese, 26, Lansdowne Boulevard, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and endangering children,

Derrick Boone, 49, West Midlothian Boulevard, felonious assault and tampering with evidence

Antwain Blackmon, 31, Superior Avenue, direct presentment, escape.

Daniel Danus, 21, New Road, direct presentment, tampering with evidence and three counts of prohibitions relating to petitions.

Kobe Hayden, 18, 12th Street, Campbell, direct presentment, burglary and grand theft.

Joshua D. Baird, 39, Mahoning County Justice Center, 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.