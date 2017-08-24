Valley grocer running for state Senate

YOUNGSTOWN

Michael Rulli, director of operations for Rulli Bros., announced he is running in 2018 for the 33rd Ohio Senate District seat.

Rulli, a Leetonia school board member for nearly eight years, will run as a Republican, though he said Thursday, “There is no party affiliation when you talk about Americans. That can be a divisive tool by a lot of people. When someone talks about party affiliation, it means nothing to me.”

Yet Rulli also said that with 24 of the Senate’s 33 members being Republican, having a Republican represent the 33rd District “would help the area tremendously. We need a strong individual to get Columbus to take note of this district. They turn their back on our area year in and year out.”

The 33rd District includes all of Mahoning and Columbiana counties and leans Democratic.

Incumbent Joe Schiavoni, a Boardman Democrat, is unable to run next year because of term limits. He is seeking the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor.

