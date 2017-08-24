JOBS
Couple gives New Jersey waitress $1,200 tip on $20 food bill


Published: Thu, August 24, 2017 @ 9:28 a.m.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey.

Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home.

Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey (http://bit.ly/2itXswq ) she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, “Whenever it gets hard, know God got you.”

Siegel says she deposited the check and plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.

