Arrest in robbery of addiction drug from Boardman pharmacy

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a suspect wanted in a robbery in which a man demanded that pharmacists give him a medication that treats opioid addiction, according to a police report.

Frank Detone, 20, of Calla Road in New Middletown was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery for the incident reported at a U.S. Route 224 Rite Aid Monday.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the store shortly after 8:15 p.m. Monday. Two pharmacists told police that a man approached the pharmacy counter with his hood up and would not make eye contact. When one pharmacist approached the man, he handed her a note “that said something to the effect that he was an addict and wanted 10 real suboxone,” the pharmacist told police. The note also said that the man had a gun.

