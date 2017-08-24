JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Arrest in robbery of addiction drug from Boardman pharmacy


Published: Thu, August 24, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a suspect wanted in a robbery in which a man demanded that pharmacists give him a medication that treats opioid addiction, according to a police report.

Frank Detone, 20, of Calla Road in New Middletown was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery for the incident reported at a U.S. Route 224 Rite Aid Monday.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the store shortly after 8:15 p.m. Monday. Two pharmacists told police that a man approached the pharmacy counter with his hood up and would not make eye contact. When one pharmacist approached the man, he handed her a note “that said something to the effect that he was an addict and wanted 10 real suboxone,” the pharmacist told police. The note also said that the man had a gun.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes