4 arrested after caller reports threats on her life

Four people face charges after township police were dispatched to a Cook Avenue apartment in reference to “multiple suspects threatening to shoot the caller,” according to a police report.

When police arrived, they reported encountering “a large group of subjects” on Cook Avenue and another on Dover Road.

The caller told police that three people she knows “approached her residence and stood outside her apartment windows,” according to the report.

“All three subjects continually threatened to shoot up her house and stated, ‘We’re gonna kill you,’” according to the report. The woman also reported seeing two of the suspects pointing guns at her apartment.

