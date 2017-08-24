YSU Welcome Week offers array of events, advice, freebies

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University welcomed a large freshman class of 2,301 students – up nearly 5 percent from last year and the fourth largest in the past 26 years – to campus today with a number of Welcome Week events to kick off the 2017-18 school year.

Sophomore student Marti Hergenrother said the events seem to be bigger and better than last year’s.

“It’s just really exciting,” said freshman student Isabelle McCloskey of Poland.

McCloskey said she was sitting outside Kilcawley Center when she learned through the YSU mobile app that there was a party, literally behind her.

She was referring to the Kilcawley Center Block Party equipped with free food, swag bags for the first 500 students, music from DJ Kickdrum and more.

For her first day as a whole, freshman student Erin Bodine of Columbiana said she felt an all-around positive vibe.

“I’m just having a good time for my first day of classes,” she said.

At another popular stations, students were learning the value of having a good time with PNC Bank representatives.

Available was information about financial literacy classes and opening student accounts that will help make students successful.

“The faster these students can learn to be financially literate, the more hassle it can save them later,” said a PNC representative.

Read more about the day's events in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.