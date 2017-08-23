Youngstown man faces additional charge in child abuse case

CAMPBELL — A man accused of abusing a child faces an additional charge after police say he barricaded himself in a fruit cellar to avoid arrest.

Corinthians White, 20, of Youngstown will be arraigned Friday in Campbell Municipal Court on charges of child endangering and obstructing official business.

Police responded to a residence at Delmar Avenue Tuesday afternoon after receiving an anonymous tip that White, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was inside. Police reported that he had to be dragged out of a cellar after refusing to comply with their orders.

A 20-year-old woman told police Aug. 15 she believed White had broken a 2-year-old girl's wrist on Aug. 12.

Staff at Northside Hospital told the woman that the girl had several fresh broken bones in addition to the broken wrist, according to a police report. The hospital staff contacted Mahoning County Children's Services and said the injuries did not appear accidental, the report states.

White is in the Mahoning County jail and could not be reached for comment.