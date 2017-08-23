JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Youngstown man faces additional charge in child abuse case


Published: Wed, August 23, 2017 @ 11:01 a.m.

CAMPBELL — A man accused of abusing a child faces an additional charge after police say he barricaded himself in a fruit cellar to avoid arrest.

Corinthians White, 20, of Youngstown will be arraigned Friday in Campbell Municipal Court on charges of child endangering and obstructing official business.

Police responded to a residence at Delmar Avenue Tuesday afternoon after receiving an anonymous tip that White, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was inside. Police reported that he had to be dragged out of a cellar after refusing to comply with their orders.

A 20-year-old woman told police Aug. 15 she believed White had broken a 2-year-old girl's wrist on Aug. 12.

Staff at Northside Hospital told the woman that the girl had several fresh broken bones in addition to the broken wrist, according to a police report. The hospital staff contacted Mahoning County Children's Services and said the injuries did not appear accidental, the report states.

White is in the Mahoning County jail and could not be reached for comment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes