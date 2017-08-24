U.S. Marshals search for man suspected of being with missing Hubbard teen

HUBBARD

U.S. Marshals are searching for a man suspected of being in the company of a missing Hubbard teenager.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of Malik Williams, 21, of Solon on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Williams is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Infiniti QX56 sport utility vehicle with an Ohio license plate that reads EZM6887. Williams is black, about 6-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police believe he is with Madison Copley, 15, who was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 prior to running away from her home early Aug. 13.

Copley is considered to be an at-risk missing juvenile because of her having a medical condition for which she did not take her medication. Copley is black, 5-feet-2-inches, about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED.