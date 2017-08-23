JOBS
Trump criticizes GOP senator by name


Published: Wed, August 23, 2017 @ 10:32 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is naming Senate Republican names.

Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted that he loves “the Great State of Arizona.” But he added that he was “not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!”

The president woke up in Arizona the day after a campaign rally in Phoenix.

He repeatedly lashed out at the media during the event and skewered both of Arizona’s Republican senators, insisting that his coy refusal to mention their names Tuesday night showed a “very presidential” restraint.

But he went after Flake by name the next morning. Flake has been very critical of the president.

Trump has also criticized the state’s senior senator, John McCain, for casting the deciding vote that doomed the Republican health care bill. McCain is battling brain cancer.

