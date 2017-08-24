Trumbull commissioners unanimously approve Newton Falls annexation

WARREN

Though attorneys for Braceville and Newton townships raised additional issues today they hoped might derail the annexation of 440 acres from the townships into Newton Falls, it didn’t work.

The Trumbull County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the annexation on the advice of Atty. Thomas Carey, who was hired to analyze the proposal and determine whether it met the requirements of Ohio law.

This was the second time Newton Falls asked the commissioners for annexation of land near state Route 5 and the Ohio Turnpike interchange in an effort to encourage economic development.

Carey advised the commissioners in February that the first annexation petition was missing a few things, which Newton Falls added for this annexation request. He explained that if the proposal met the requirements, the commissioners would have no choice but to approve it.

