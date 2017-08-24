JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trumbull commissioners unanimously approve Newton Falls annexation


Published: Wed, August 23, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

WARREN

Though attorneys for Braceville and Newton townships raised additional issues today they hoped might derail the annexation of 440 acres from the townships into Newton Falls, it didn’t work.

The Trumbull County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the annexation on the advice of Atty. Thomas Carey, who was hired to analyze the proposal and determine whether it met the requirements of Ohio law.

This was the second time Newton Falls asked the commissioners for annexation of land near state Route 5 and the Ohio Turnpike interchange in an effort to encourage economic development.

Carey advised the commissioners in February that the first annexation petition was missing a few things, which Newton Falls added for this annexation request. He explained that if the proposal met the requirements, the commissioners would have no choice but to approve it.

Read more about the meeting in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes