Trumbull commissioners OK annexation of 440 acres to Newton Falls

WARREN
Following another round of legal arguments today, the Trumbull County commissioners have approved the annexation of about 440 acres in Braceville and Newton townships into Newton Falls.
Attorneys for the townships raised several issues that they believed should invalidate the annexation petitions, but the attorney hired by the county commissioners to address this issue said he didn't find any of the issues were a valid basis for rejecting the annexation.
