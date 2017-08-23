JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trumbull commissioners OK annexation of 440 acres to Newton Falls


Published: Wed, August 23, 2017 @ 1:16 p.m.

WARREN

Following another round of legal arguments today, the Trumbull County commissioners have approved the annexation of about 440 acres in Braceville and Newton townships into Newton Falls.

Attorneys for the townships raised several issues that they believed should invalidate the annexation petitions, but the attorney hired by the county commissioners to address this issue said he didn't find any of the issues were a valid basis for rejecting the annexation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes