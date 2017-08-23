State issues warning about disease affecting deer and cattle

COLUMBUS

A case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease was recently confirmed in a white-tailed deer and a cow in Lorain and Jefferson counties, respectively, by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The disease is not uncommon and has been found in both wild and captive deer for the last five years, predominantly in the spring and summer months. The infection has left numerous dead deer in Columbiana and Jefferson county according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Symptoms in cattle include swelling of the muzzle, oral erosions, salivation, off-feed condition and fever.

The virus cannot infect humans and isn’t spread from animal to animal. Infection is by way of bites from small midges. White-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, sheep and cattle are susceptible to the disease. Sightings of sick or dead deer should be directed to the ODNR-DOW at 1-800-WILDLIFE.