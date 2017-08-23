Port authority eyes purchase of Harshman building

YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Port Authority approved for the executive director to send a letter of intent to purchase the Harshman Building downtown.

The financing cost for the building is to not exceed $675,000.

The Harshman Building is located at 101 E. Boardman St. It was built in 1920 and is owned by NYO Property Group, a downtown development firm.

Also this morning, the board approved for the director to sell an air cargo building and land at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for the asking price of $1.2 million.