JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Port authority eyes purchase of Harshman building


Published: Wed, August 23, 2017 @ 10:16 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Port Authority approved for the executive director to send a letter of intent to purchase the Harshman Building downtown.

The financing cost for the building is to not exceed $675,000.

The Harshman Building is located at 101 E. Boardman St. It was built in 1920 and is owned by NYO Property Group, a downtown development firm.

Also this morning, the board approved for the director to sell an air cargo building and land at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for the asking price of $1.2 million.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes