YOUNGSTOWN

Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr. will be in concert Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Ave.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15, and proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

For tickets, call 330-743-4144 or Barbara at 330-565-3155.