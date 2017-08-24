Parking plans in place for Thursday's first Y Live, with Zac Brown Band

YOUNGSTOWN

About 16,000 people – possibly more – will pack Stambaugh Stadium Thursday night for the inaugural Y Live: The Youngstown Music Event featuring Zac Brown Band.

Tickets for the concert are still available through Ticketmaster.com and at the SouthWoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre.

About 18,000 tickets are available for the concert.

Tailgating at Youngstown State University’s M70 lot off Fifth Avenue and near the stadium begins at 2 p.m.

While the lot, which holds 535 vehicles, is sold out, people still can come to that location at no cost to tailgate, said Eric Ryan, chief executive officer of JAC Live, which is co-promoting the event with the Muransky Companies.

Stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert set for 7. There are two opening acts – Darrell Scott and Midland – before Zac Brown Band plays.

YSU officials have a game plan for parking, first putting vehicles in the surface lots on and near Grant and Arlington streets, then the Fifth Avenue deck and continuing south to lots on Rayen Avenue.

But university officials suggest concertgoers head for the Fifth and Wick avenues parking decks for ease.

All parking on the YSU campus is $20 per vehicle except for the Wick Avenue deck, which is $5.

Zac Brown Band, winner of three Grammys, is playing Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday and has had a busy touring season including shows in recent months in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets.

The band has had 11 No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs.

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.