Man in Trumbull County jail, accused of raping child in Girard


Published: Wed, August 23, 2017 @ 3:37 p.m.

GIRARD

A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 30 in the case of a man accused of raping a child.

Donald J. Bonetti, 45, is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. A Girard judge ordered Bonetti to be under house arrest if he posts his $500,000 bond.

Girard police arrested and charged Bonetti Monday after Bonetti voluntarily gave an interview at the police department, according to a police report. An employee for Trumbull County Children’s Services had contacted police about a report that Bonetti had sexually assaulted a girl, who is now 15, beginning when the girl was 7-years-old.

Girard Municipal Court lists Bonetti’s address as Palmer Avenue in Campbell, though police believe the sexual assault occurred when Bonetti was living in Girard.

