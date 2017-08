Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALTMAN, LISA A 9/17/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

ANTHONY, JORDAN MICHAEL 9/25/1991 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



BAIR, DOUGLAS S 2/10/1991 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary



BAUGH, JACINTA LYNN 1/9/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Menacing

BELTON, DEMOND O 12/28/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



BLACK, KEIMONE L 9/16/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



BOCIAN, MATTHEW A 2/11/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Misuse of Credit Card

BURRESS, MALISSA DALE 6/25/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



BUTLER, JOHN HENRY 2/15/1967 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

CLINKSCALE, MAURICE COREY 9/15/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation

COATES, KENNETH L 7/15/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation



COBB, DAVID ERIC JR 6/29/1990 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

CREMEANS, JEREMY DALE 1/13/1985 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

CULP, ANDREW L 3/2/1989 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Justice



GETSY, CATHERINE ALLISON 7/30/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GIBSON, JASON LAMONT 8/16/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

GLAISTER, KASEY 5/14/1997 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Theft

GONCALVES, NORA LEE 7/11/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



GORDON, RAYMOND D 6/11/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

GUTIERREZ, ERIC 12/12/1997 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



HOGAN, MILES BRIAN 2/13/1964 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



HOLLER, THOMAS JAY JR 5/4/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



JACKSON, ELIJAH J 2/5/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

JONES, WILLIAM PAUL MICHAEL 6/13/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Rape



KOHUT, MICHAEL 8/1/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer

MASON, TREVON D 8/13/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension) S POD 58929 8/19/2017 MEDVED, STEPHEN P 5/3/1969 MILL CREEK METRO PARK POLICE Drug Paraphernalia

MORRIS, EDWARD MAURICE JR 3/2/1997 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



PENDLAND, ERIC J 2/2/1982 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Endangering Children



PERRY, CHRISTOPHER 3/19/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Offenses Involving Underage Persons



RASNICK, MICHAEL DUANE 1/7/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



RAVOTTI, SAMUEL JOSEPH 2/6/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

ROSSER, STEVEN AUSTIN 5/16/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Using Weapons While Intoxicated

SANOR, BRANDON K 11/25/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



SMIDT, WESLEY P 9/15/1989 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

STEVENS, EVAN WILLIAM 7/20/1975 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

STEVENSON, MICHAEL 1/20/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



TARTAR, JOHN R 6/12/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



TATUM, CHAMP ELL LADAWN MARIE 4/14/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

TAYLOR, CHARLES KEVIN 7/11/1959 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Felonious Assault

WHITE, CORINTHIANS CLAIR 6/9/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALEXANDER, ANNETTE LONNIE 10/2/1975 7/18/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ANDERSON, DEVON M 12/16/1980 2/25/2017 TIME SERVED



CLEMONS, MARLON D 1/24/1978 8/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SNYDER, JENNIFER L 3/10/1973 5/2/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SMITH, CECIL 8/13/1992 8/23/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

WRIGHT, MEGAN 11/5/1989 7/24/2017 TIME SERVED