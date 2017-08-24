JOBS
Elections board to consider Youngstown charter amendments


Published: Wed, August 23, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The fate of two citizen-backed charter-amendment proposals now rests with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Youngstown City Council voted Wednesday to accept the proposals and turn them over to the board of elections, which will consider putting them on the fall ballot.

Council’s decision was strictly procedural as its members didn’t have an option to reject the proposals as a matter of law, said Law Director Martin Hume.

Next for the proposals is a Sept. 6 vote by the elections board as to whether it will be certified to the Nov. 7 ballot.

Those who collected the needed signatures for the ballot measures said they will fight the decision in court if necessary.

A new state law requires a board of elections to invalidate a local initiative petition if it determines any part of the petition falls outside the local government’s constitutional authority to enact it.

One proposal is a fracking ban that’s been rejected six previous times by voters and the other changes how elections are run in Youngstown.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

