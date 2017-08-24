Eastern Gateway looking to expand to Harshman Building

YOUNGSTOWN

With enrollment up over last fall, Eastern Gateway Community College needs more classrooms, offices and student space for its downtown campus.

EGCC President Jimmie Bruce said Wednesday the college is working with the Western Reserve Port Authority to secure new space downtown.

Specifically, EGCC is interested in the Harshman Building at 101 E. Boardman St., but nothing is finalized at this point, Bruce said. The Harshman Building is across from the college’s location at 139 E. Boardman St. EGCC also has a location downtown at 101 E. Federal St.

“Youngstown’s EGCC enrollment this fall is expected to be about 1,100, which is about a 20 percent increase from last fall.

Also at Wednesday’s WRPA meeting, the board voted to sell the air-cargo building at the airport for $1.2 million, and

approved for a private mediation with Aerodynamics Inc. to take place in October. The court has recommended the mediation.

ADI brought Chicago service to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport last summer but pulled the service after the port authority stopped subsidizing ADI.

In April, the port authority filed a lawsuit against ADI saying the company breached its contract. In June, ADI filed a counterclaim saying it did not mislead officials.

Read more about the matters in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.