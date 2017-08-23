Bishop Murry selected for national anti-racism committee

YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George Murry of the Diocese of Youngstown will head a newly formed committee from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that will address racism in society and the church.

Murry was initiated to the position of chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

“I look forward to working with my brother bishops as well as communities across the United States to listen to the needs of individuals who have suffered under the sin of racism and together find solutions to this epidemic of hate that has plagued our nation for far too long,” said Bishop Murry in a news release.

Murry went on to cite events in recent months centered on racism in the U.S. to necessitate the committee’s formation.

“Through listening, prayer and meaningful collaboration, I’m hopeful we can find lasting solutions and common ground where racism will no longer find a place in our hearts or in our society,” he said.

The committee picks up where USCCB’s Peace in Our Communities Task Force Left off in July 2016.

“Recent events have exposed the extent to which the sin of racism continues to inflict our nation,” said Cardinal Dinardo in a statement. “The establishment of this new ad hoc committee will be wholly dedicated to engaging the church and our society to work together in unity to challenge the sin of racism, to listen to persons who are suffering under this sin, and to come together in the love of Christ to know one another as brothers and sisters.”

Selection of members for the Committee Against Racism will be finalized shortly.