Bishop Murray to lead committee on racism

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George Murry of the Diocese of Youngstown will head a newly formed committee from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that will address racism in society and the church.

Murry was initiated to the position of chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

“I look forward to working with my brother bishops as well as communities across the United States to listen to the needs of individuals who have suffered under the sin of racism and together find solutions to this epidemic of hate that has plagued our nation for far too long,” said Bishop Murry in a news release.

Murry went on to cite events in recent months centered on racism in the U.S. to necessitate the committee’s formation.

