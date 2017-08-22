JOBS
YSU faculty unanimously gives union strike authorization


Published: Tue, August 22, 2017 @ 2:22 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University's faculty union unanimously voted in favor of a strike authorization at today's meeting.

A strike authorization vote, however, doesn’t mean there will be a strike.

The authorization gives the union the option to call for a 10-day strike notice. Union members would discuss and vote on a strike at a subsequent meeting.

This vote comes after heated negotiation discussions about contracts.

