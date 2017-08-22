YSU faculty unanimously gives union strike authorization

YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown State University's faculty union unanimously voted in favor of a strike authorization at today's meeting.
A strike authorization vote, however, doesn’t mean there will be a strike.
The authorization gives the union the option to call for a 10-day strike notice. Union members would discuss and vote on a strike at a subsequent meeting.
This vote comes after heated negotiation discussions about contracts.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.