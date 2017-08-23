Warren mayor: We're going to deliver results in fight against recent violence

WARREN

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin on Tuesday addressed “recent spikes in violence” that have left several people dead.

One man was seriously wounded Tuesday morning.

Franklin called an afternoon news conference in city council chambers to express the city’s resolve to arrest the individuals responsible for two weekend apparent homicides, other homicides that have happened in Warren, and a shooting just after 9 a.m. Tuesday on South Feederle Drive Southeast that caused a lockdown at nearby Warren John F. Kennedy High School and the Willard K-8 school.

Franklin said he has been to several recent crime scenes, as he was Tuesday morning, and he has spoken to residents near the violence.

“I can tell you their primary concern is that of the children and the young people and the elderly in the community who live in these neighborhoods,” he said.

“They’re not interested in excuses or reasons. They’re interested in results, and we’re going to do everything possible ... to make sure they get the results they deserve and paid for.”

Read more about the situation in Wenesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.