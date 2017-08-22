UPDATE | Charge filed in Warren shooting

WARREN

Police have filed a felonious assault charge in Warren Municipal Court against Daniel Chipps, 32, of South Feederle Drive Southeast and other addresses in this morning's shooting in front of his apartment on South Feederle.

Police say he shot a city man, 44, at about 9:10 a.m. and fled in a green sport utility vehicle.

Callers to 911 this morning said the shooter lives at 1944 South Feederle. One caller said the victim was shot multiple times, at least once in the face.

Police taped off the area in front of the apartment to keep people away. A crime scene technician was photographing a pool of blood and a stocking cap in the street.

A caller said the shooting was related to a theft.

One nearby resident standing outside after the shooting said it's scary that something like that happened at that location and at that time of the day because children were getting on the bus a short time earlier for the first day for Warren schools.