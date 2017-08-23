Man representing himself acquitted of 2016 murder

YOUNGSTOWN

A man acting as his own lawyer was acquitted Tuesday of a murder charge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jurors before Judge John Durkin found Jermaine Bunn, 40, not guilty of the April 3, 2016, shooting death of Michael Pete, 30, who was killed at a party on East Evergreen Avenue.

Bunn was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison if he receives the maximum sentence on both charges.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Bunn appeared serene as he stood up after the jury left the courtroom before deputies handcuffed him. Othella May, the victim’s mother, was hunched over a walker in tears afterward.

“He’s not the first person to get away with murder, and when he does get out, they’re going to find more dead bodies,” May said. When asked if that is what she really wanted to say, she said, “Yes.”

“My son died for nothing,” May said. “He was minding his own business at a birthday party.”

