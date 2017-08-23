Man charged in Warren assault lost 2016 assault case at same address

WARREN

Daniel Chipps, the man charged with felonious assault in an early Tuesday shooting on South Feederle Drive Southeast, was also the subject of a May 2016 assault case at that same address that tested the boundaries of the castle doctrine.

The castle doctrine is the unofficial name for a part of Ohio law that says if someone breaks into your occupied home or temporary habitation, or your occupied car, you “have an initial presumption that you may act in self defense and you will not be second-guessed by the state, according to the Buckeye Firearms Association.”

Chipps, 32, of South Feederle and various other addresses, was convicted of assault in Warren Municipal Court in November 2016 for a May 8, 2016, confrontation with the step-grandfather of his girlfriend.

Police said Thomas Trunick, 59, of Warren went to his step-granddaughter’s South Feederle apartment to talk to her about money.

Chipps came out of the apartment and attacked Trunick, hitting him numerous times, Trunick told police. Trunick had a cut between his eyes, his glasses were broken and he had a cut to his elbow, police said.

After being convicted in Warren Municipal Court, Chipps appealed the decision, but the 11th District Court of Appeals upheld his conviction, according to a ruling released Monday.

