Man charged in Campbell court with rape

CAMPBELL

A man was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court, accused of raping a woman early Monday.

William Jones, 20, of Youngstown faces a first-degree felony charge of rape.

Campbell police responded just after 1:30 a.m. A 25-year-old Youngstown woman told officers she had been staying at an apartment on Monroe Avenue earlier that night, when Jones raped her.

The woman said she fought back against Jones and managed to run to another friend’s house on Jean Street. The woman called police from Jean Street.

The woman went to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and underwent an examination for sexual assault, a police report states.

A judge set Jones’ bond today at $75,000. He is in the Mahoning County jail. Jones, who does not yet have an attorney listed through Campbell Court, will appear Aug. 29 for a preliminary hearing.