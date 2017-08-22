Mahoning commissioners OK $2.7M road repair contract

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Commissioners voted this morning to enter into a $2.7 million contract with R.T. Vernal Paving and Excavating of North Lima to resurface county roads over the next two months.

The contract involves resurfacing more than 20 miles of road across the county.

The projects draw on Ohio Public Works Commission grants which will fund about 54 percent of the contract. R.T. Vernal provided the lowest bid.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the projects should start on Wednesday. Some of the bigger projects include paving New and Raccoon roads in Austintown and Glenwood Avenue and Hitchcock Road in Boardman.

Ginnetti asked county motorists to take extra caution as the projects get underway.

"I encourage everyone to slow it down," he said. "These are active construction zones and people's lives are at risk."