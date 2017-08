Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANDUJAR, TOMAS III 1/23/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

ANTHONY, JORDAN MICHAEL 9/25/1991 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



BAIR, DOUGLAS S 2/10/1991 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary



BAUGH, JACINTA LYNN 1/9/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Menacing



BELTON, DEMOND O 12/28/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

BERRY, GRAPH 2/21/1938 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

BOCIAN, MATTHEW A 2/11/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Misuse of Credit Card

BROWN, ROBERT GENE 10/14/1961 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

BURRESS, MALISSA DALE 6/25/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



CALDWELL, BECKY SUE LYNN 4/5/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

CAROSELLA, VINCENT JAMES 10/9/1962 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Unauthorized Use Of Property

CLINKSCALE, MAURICE COREY 9/15/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

COATES, KENNETH L 7/15/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation



COBB, DAVID ERIC JR 6/29/1990 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

CREMEANS, JEREMY DALE 1/13/1985 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

CULP, ANDREW L 3/2/1989 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Justice

GETSY, CATHERINE ALLISON 7/30/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GIBSON, JASON LAMONT 8/16/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

GLAISTER, KASEY 5/14/1997 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Theft

GONCALVES, NORA LEE 7/11/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



GUTIERREZ, ERIC 12/12/1997 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



HOGAN, MILES BRIAN 2/13/1964 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



JONES, WILLIAM PAUL MICHAEL 6/13/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Rape



KOHUT, MICHAEL 8/1/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



KOVELL, NICHOLAS P 4/22/1981 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



LAWRENCE, JOHN C 7/19/1956 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business

MEDVED, STEPHEN P 5/3/1969 MILL CREEK METRO PARK POLICE Drug Paraphernalia



PENDLAND, ERIC J 2/2/1982 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Endangering Children



PERRY, CHRISTOPHER 3/19/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Offenses Involving Underage Persons



PRATT, TROY CHARLES 2/10/1971 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Inducing Panic

RASNICK, MICHAEL DUANE 1/7/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

ROSSER, STEVEN AUSTIN 5/16/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Using Weapons While Intoxicated

SANOR, BRANDON K 11/25/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



SMIDT, WESLEY P 9/15/1989 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SPELLER, KEVIN C 9/4/1981 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Robbery

STEVENS, CRAIG J 7/27/1980 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



STEVENSON, MICHAEL 1/20/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



TARTAR, JOHN R 6/12/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



TATUM, CHAMP ELL LADAWN MARIE 4/14/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



TAYLOR, CHARLES KEVIN 7/11/1959 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Felonious Assault



TERRY, JASON M 2/9/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Forgery

VEGERANO RIVERA, IRIS 1/18/1964 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

WILLIAMS, BRANDI MONIQUE 2/11/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, ASHLEY MONIQUE 11/21/1995 8/18/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ADAMS, RONALD JAMES 5/6/1997 8/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BARNES, CORNELL 4/14/1986 8/18/2017 TIME SERVED



BLACK, RONNY LEE 1/21/1959 12/30/2016 TIME SERVED



BLOOR, BRIAN T 2/4/1975 8/19/2017 RELEASED



BRANTLEY, ALPHONSO VASHONE 5/27/1995 8/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BUCK, YVONNE 7/25/1958 8/22/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



BUTTERFIELD, TRAVIS L 11/17/1985 6/26/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



CAROSELLA, NINO UMBARTO 2/19/1981 8/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CLARK, PHILLIP 9/11/1987 8/13/2017 BONDED OUT



DAMATO, DANIEL M 5/6/1992 8/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

DIRENZO, ALAN J 6/8/1996 8/20/2017 BONDED OUT



FORTNER, BREASIA MARIE 6/22/1995 8/20/2017 BONDED OUT



GLENN, JAHMAL R 9/8/1992 8/20/2017 BONDED OUT



HALL, CORY NEIL 10/24/1991 6/7/2017 RELEASED



HAMBRICK, AMY NICOLE 12/24/1987 8/17/2017 BONDED OUT

HANEY, TRACY 9/19/1971 8/3/2017 TIME SERVED

HAYDEN, ROBERT GEORGE 3/25/1992 8/16/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HOGAN, STEPHEN D 6/1/1989 8/17/2017 DISMISSED

HUDSON, PERRY HERMAN 3/30/1949 7/30/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, JORDAN R 3/7/1990 8/15/2017 BONDED OUT

JOHNSON, LOUIS FRANKLIN 5/23/1998 8/17/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



JONES, RAMONT DANTHONY 10/2/1993 8/19/2017 BONDED OUT



KENNEDY, TIFFANY LORRIANE 11/12/1983 8/18/2017 TIME SERVED



LAWRENCE, JOHN C 7/19/1956 8/17/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

LOVE, TREOTAE KIEVE 8/8/1993 8/19/2017 BONDED OUT

MCGAULEY, BRYANT KEITH III 9/15/1998 8/21/2017 BONDED OUT

MCGEE, HALINA M 8/2/1983 8/18/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



MENDEZ, ANGEL LOUIS 2/16/1964 8/4/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MINES, ASHLEY N 4/3/1990 8/18/2017 TIME SERVED



MONTGOMERY, BRYAN L 2/12/1959 8/19/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



NIDDEL, AMY MARIE 2/5/1980 5/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

NUSSBAUMER, KAREN L 2/17/1960 8/19/2017 BONDED OUT

ORTIZ, ANGEL L III 8/30/1992 8/18/2017 BONDED OUT



OURS, PHILIP ANGELO 9/10/1965 8/12/2017 TIME SERVED



PERKINS, TASHAUNNA M 12/5/1984 7/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PETERSON, JOSEPH E 3/14/1977 8/3/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

PHELPS, JENNIFER L 3/5/1979 8/9/2017 TIME SERVED



PIPINO, KAREN S 7/22/1967 8/18/2017 TIME SERVED



RAMIREZ REYNOSO, MARIA 1/22/1987 7/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RAPCINKO, JASON DONALD 2/1/1983 6/17/2017 BONDED OUT

REED, NICOLE 3/14/1990 8/21/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



RICHARDSON, DURRELL LAMAR JR 4/5/1998 8/17/2017 BONDED OUT



RITTER, MEAGHAN M 6/14/1990 8/18/2017 TIME SERVED

RUFFIN, SAVON EUGENE 6/7/1995 8/7/2017 DISMISSED



RUSSO, RYAN DANIEL 10/8/1980 7/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SHUTTLESWORTH, TERRI L 4/21/1990 8/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SNYDER, NAKITA MARIE 1/1/1993 8/18/2017 BONDED OUT



TATE, DAVANZO LAMANAS 10/3/1956 8/17/2017 BONDED OUT



TOBIN, EDWARD LAVERN JR 8/8/1974 8/21/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



TRAVIS, ROBERT JOSEPH III 8/5/1997 7/6/2017 TIME SERVED

VARCHULIK, MICHAEL ANTHONY 9/12/1969 8/17/2017 BONDED OUT

WARRICK, JOSEPH R 1/14/1980 6/30/2017 BONDED OUT

WATTS, REGINALD D 10/13/1965 8/18/2017 BONDED OUT



WELSH, MICHAEL A 9/8/1973 8/10/2017 TIME SERVED



WILLIAMS, ROY KEVIN 2/5/1965 7/27/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

WILLISON, JOHN L JR 7/23/1966 8/13/2017 TIME SERVED



WOODALL, TERRANCE A 1/11/1980 8/20/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



YERKEY, JOHN DEAN 1/14/1974 8/19/2017 BONDED OUT



YERRACE, LORI A 3/3/1962 8/21/2017 CR4 SUMMONS