Funeral services for former Campbell finance director Michael Evanson

CAMPBELL
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Campbell finance director, who died at 59.
Michael Evanson of Struthers died Sunday
The Struthers Rotary Club paid tribute to Evanson in a Facebook post this evening . The post described Evanson as a former club president and a Rotarian for more than two decades.
Comments below the post characterized Evanson as a "gentle," kind and giving man.
Evanson became Campbell's finance director in 2012. He resigned that position in June, citing health issues among other problems.
Previously, he worked for 16 years as a treasurer for Struthers City Schools.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.
A prayer service will be 9:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 250 N. Bridge Street In Struthers.
