Brother to brother: 'Hose off!'

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an East Side man Sunday was forced to use a high velocity hose to wield off his brick wielding brother as the pair argued at a home in the 1100 block of Lloyd Avenue.

Police were called to the home about 11:40 a.m., where reports said a 50-year-old man argued with his 54-year-old brother about stealing things to pay for his drug addiction. Reports said the man became angry when he saw his brother trying to leave with two sacks of potatoes and corn on the cob he had recently bought.

The two argued and the brother charged at the victim with a brick. Reports said the victim picked up a hose, switched it to high velocity and drove him back into the house. The brother stormed out of the hose again and was driven off by the hose before leaving the house and threatening to kill the brother, reports said.