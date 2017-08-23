11-year-old Youngstown girl pledges allowance to help others

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown girl has decided to take her allowance earnings and put it all aside to help people less fortunate than herself.

Leah Lengyel is 11, going on 12, and started her first week of school at St. Christine School Monday. She’s the oldest of six children, has aspirations to become a marine biologist and her mother, Suzanne Lengyel, said she helps a great deal around the house.

“The idea of her saving all of her allowance was beyond my belief,” Suzanne said. “I wasn’t expecting a girl her age to spend her savings to help others.”

Leah’s decision to give back was motivated by a social experiment video she watched on YouTube around Christmastime that compared how much a money homeless person could earn by what they’re wearing. .

One person in the video was dressed in expensive attire, and the other wore dirtier clothes. They sat on street corners asking pedestrians and drivers for money, and by the end, the person in cleaner clothes earned the most money.

“She was so upset after watching it,” Suzanne said. “At first she wanted Christmas presents, but after that, she wanted to do something else.”

