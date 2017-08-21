JOBS
Ryan to face voters following Trump nationwide address


Published: Mon, August 21, 2017 @ 11:53 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan will be taking questions from Wisconsin voters in a nationally televised town hall meeting immediately following President Donald Trump’s address on Afghanistan.

Ryan had scheduled the event from his congressional district to be broadcast on CNN before Trump announced his speech to start at the same time. Ryan now will begin his event after the president talks.

CNN extended invitations to people from Ryan’s district and selected which questions will be asked. That has led to criticism from Democrats who say Ryan has been hiding from Wisconsin voters since he hasn’t held a town hall open to everyone since October 2015.

The event is in Racine, near where global electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group has said it plans to build a factory that could employ thousands.

