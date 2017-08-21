JOBS
Rap battle over when shot hits shoulder


Published: Mon, August 21, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 28-year-old man was wounded in the shoulder about 9:40 p.m. Sunday during an argument at a "rap battle" in an East Side parking lot.

Police were called to the emergency room of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a report of a gunshot wound. The victim told officers he was in argument with a man in an 1804 Oak St. parking lot at a rap event when he heard a gunshot and started running.

He heard two or three more shots before he was hit in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Officers checked the parking lot and found a .40-caliber shell casing, reports said.

