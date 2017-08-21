JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Police keeping abreast of flashing, robbery report


Published: Mon, August 21, 2017 @ 9:53 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 91-year-old Thornton Avenue man said he was robbed about 4:05 p.m. by a woman who flashed him at his door and took his wallet.

Reports said the victim told officers the woman frequently comes to his house asking to have sex with him. On Sunday she came to his door and said she needed money and lifted her shirt, baring her breasts.

The man said he would give her $5 if she would leave him alone, but she grabbed his wallet, which had about $100, and ran off.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes