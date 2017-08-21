Police keeping abreast of flashing, robbery report

YOUNGSTOWN — A 91-year-old Thornton Avenue man said he was robbed about 4:05 p.m. by a woman who flashed him at his door and took his wallet.

Reports said the victim told officers the woman frequently comes to his house asking to have sex with him. On Sunday she came to his door and said she needed money and lifted her shirt, baring her breasts.

The man said he would give her $5 if she would leave him alone, but she grabbed his wallet, which had about $100, and ran off.