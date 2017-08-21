JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed in early traded


Published: Mon, August 21, 2017 @ 10:06 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in early trading on Wall Street, but some companies were moving on deal talk.

Herbalife jumped 9.3 percent in early trading Monday after saying it had held talks to be taken private.

Fiat Chrysler rose 4.8 percent after Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors says it is considering making an offer to buy Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep unit.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 1 point at 2,426.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points to 21,671. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points to 6,220.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.18 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes