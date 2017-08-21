JOBS
Judge rules against sealing records of ex-Bazetta police chief


Published: Mon, August 21, 2017 @ 11:42 a.m.

WARREN — A judge has ruled against the sealing of records for a former Bazetta Township police chief who was convicted of several offenses in the 1990s, including theft in office.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas court ruled today that Reggie Potts of Howland is not eligible for his records to be sealed because his offenses were not from the same indictment or criminal complaint or from the same guilty plea or from the same proceeding and are not from the same criminal acts committed within a three-month period.

This is the third time Potts has sought to have his criminal records sealed.

