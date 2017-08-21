Home Savings covers parking costs at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown-based Home Savings is inviting the students and faculty of Youngstown State University to park for free.

Home Savings has paid for all of the parking meters that surround the campus for the first week of classes today through Friday.

For the past six years, Home Savings has paid for parking meters to welcome YSU students back to school and to save them time in the first week when life may seem a bit more chaotic than usual.