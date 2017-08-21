JOBS
Disney on Ice coming to Covelli


Published: Mon, August 21, 2017 @ 12:03 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for Disney on Ice Dream Big at the Covelli Centre go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 5.

The event takes place: at 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 7 p.m. Dec. 8; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 9; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Tickets will be sold at Southwoods Health Box Office at Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.

Exclusive online only pre-sale tickets will be sold from 10 a.m. Aug. 29 until 10 p.m. Sept. 4. Use the password: Advance.

Enter a world where adventure is waiting and courage leads the way at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Through enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell takes you on a journey of beloved Disney tales live on ice.

