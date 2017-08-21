Youngstown woman found shot to death in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

Warren police have no suspects in custody in the Saturday night shooting death of a Youngstown woman at 10:51 p.m. in the Fairview Gardens apartment complex.

According to a press released by the Warren Police Department through the Trumbull County 911 Center, officers responding to reports of gunfire found the body of the female victim in the area of a parking lot off Duke Street Southeast.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, a resident in the neighborhood of the shooting said it “sounded like World War III. Something has to be done to make the neighborhood safe.”