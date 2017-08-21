Warren man struck by vehicle and killed near Meander Reservoir

Staff report

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Thomas R. Smith, 65, of Warren, was killed Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle as he was standing at the rear of his motorcycle that was parked in the westbound lanes of Mahoning Avenue off the roadway east of Lipkey Road by the Meander Reservoir.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Mahoning County coroner’s office, reported the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post, which is investigating the crash.

Smith was struck about 4:40 p.m. when a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a juvenile, went off the right side of the road.

Jackson Township and Austintown Township police departments assisted the OSHP with traffic control. No charges were immediately filed in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.