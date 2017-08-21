Here are your 10 new Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of Valley champs for 2017

MENS OPEN

Champion: Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66 70 71 207



Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70 64 78 212



Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68 72 73 213



Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 75 69 74 218



Zarlenga Joshua Youngstown Country Club 72 73 73 218



Dimuccio Joe Sylvan Heights 72 74 73 219



Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72 74 75 221



Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 72 72 78 222



Jones Trevor Yankee Run Golf Course 72 74 77 223



Janci* Luke Valley Golf 79 71 75 225



Goleno* Vince 79 71 80 230

LADIES OPEN

Champion Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79 75 74 228



Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79 78 85 242

SENIORS OPEN

Champion Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75 73 77 225



Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71 73 83 227



Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71 74 83 228



Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 75 77 81 233



Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 77 80 76 233



Milton Glenn Avalon Inn and Resort 78 76 82 236



Shuster Thomas Riverview Golf Course 74 81 83 238



Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75 81 85 241



Watt Skip Tippecanoe Country Club 78 78 87 243

MENS 5-8

Champion Gala Vinny Old Dutch Golf Course 78 79 73 230



Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76 79 82 237



Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 76 88 74 238



Ferko III Don Tippecanoe Country Club 75 86 78 239



Homer Ryan Sharon Country Club 80 82 77 239



Venrose Rob Valley Golf Club 79 81 80 240



Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 80 80 81 241



Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 75 87 79 241



Myers Brian Lake Club 78 82 82 242



Zubyk Ii Stephen Pine Lakes Golf Course 87 76 79 242



Sympson Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 78 83 82 243



St. George* Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80 85 78 243



Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81 80 88 249



Wagnon Wendell 84 81 86 251

SENIORS 10+

Champion Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75 80 77 232



Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 80 88 81 249



Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course 81 82 88 251



Lamport Reid Pine Lakes Golf Course 81 84 87 252



Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74 90 89 253



Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 83 84 90 257



Chenet* Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84 86 87 257



Gessler Lennie Vagabond 82 86 92 260



Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79 87 100 266

LADIES 9+ Champion Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77 72 86 235



Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84 81 90 255



Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85 86 79 250

SUPER SENIORS

Champion Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72 70 72 214



Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72 76 79 227



Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78 77 84 239



Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76 79 84 239



Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78 80 82 240



Karkafi* Joe Mill Creek Mill Creek Golf Course 81 78 81 240

MENS 9-12

Champion Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course 81 77 81 239



May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79 80 80 239



Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79 81 79 239



Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club 78 83 83 244



Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course 82 81 82 245



Spurio Dante Mill Creek Golf Course 82 84 80 246



Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76 81 90 247



Poultney John Tippecanoe Country Club 83 81 84 248



Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79 80 91 250



Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course 83 79 88 250



Billy Mark Tippecanoe Country Club 84 78 89 251



Snyder Ron Lake Club 83 83 85 251



Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course 83 85 83 251



Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course 83 82 87 252



Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club 84 83 85 252



Lewis John Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 81 82 90 253



Martin Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 87 79 88 254



Diloreto Daniel Lake Club 90 74 91 255



Kinney Jim 87 82 87 256



Portolese Dylan Salem Hills Golf Course 88 78 91 257



Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86 83 92 261

MENS 13-16

Champion Todd Hunter Mill Creek Golf Course 85 79 85 249



Rudolph John Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 86 84 82 252



Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84 81 88 253



Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79 86 93 258



Marsh Josh Pine Lakes Golf Course 92 78 88 258



Zinni Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club 88 83 90 261



Klim William Lake Club 86 86 89 261



Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 85 83 94 262



Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club 86 86 91 263



Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81 89 95 265



Missik Michael Deer Creek Golf Course 91 84 92 267



Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 84 88 95 267

MENS 17 Champion Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80 82 88 250



Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82 79 91 252



Cross Brian Tippecanoe Country Club 85 83 87 255



Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81 83 94 258



Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82 86 91 259



Elias John Tippecanoe Country Club 87 86 99 272



Gorman James Reserve Run Golf Course 93 80 99 272



Weaver Tim Reserve Run Golf Course 84 89 102 275



Carpenter Scott Flying B Golf Course 89 84 103 276