Here are your 10 new Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of Valley champs for 2017

MENS OPEN
Champion: Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66 70 71 207
Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70 64 78 212
Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68 72 73 213
Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 75 69 74 218
Zarlenga Joshua Youngstown Country Club 72 73 73 218
Dimuccio Joe Sylvan Heights 72 74 73 219
Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72 74 75 221
Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 72 72 78 222
Jones Trevor Yankee Run Golf Course 72 74 77 223
Janci* Luke Valley Golf 79 71 75 225
Goleno* Vince 79 71 80 230
LADIES OPEN
Champion Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79 75 74 228
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79 78 85 242
SENIORS OPEN
Champion Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75 73 77 225
Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71 73 83 227
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71 74 83 228
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 75 77 81 233
Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 77 80 76 233
Milton Glenn Avalon Inn and Resort 78 76 82 236
Shuster Thomas Riverview Golf Course 74 81 83 238
Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75 81 85 241
Watt Skip Tippecanoe Country Club 78 78 87 243
MENS 5-8
Champion Gala Vinny Old Dutch Golf Course 78 79 73 230
Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76 79 82 237
Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 76 88 74 238
Ferko III Don Tippecanoe Country Club 75 86 78 239
Homer Ryan Sharon Country Club 80 82 77 239
Venrose Rob Valley Golf Club 79 81 80 240
Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 80 80 81 241
Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 75 87 79 241
Myers Brian Lake Club 78 82 82 242
Zubyk Ii Stephen Pine Lakes Golf Course 87 76 79 242
Sympson Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 78 83 82 243
St. George* Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80 85 78 243
Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81 80 88 249
Wagnon Wendell 84 81 86 251
SENIORS 10+
Champion Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75 80 77 232
Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 80 88 81 249
Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course 81 82 88 251
Lamport Reid Pine Lakes Golf Course 81 84 87 252
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74 90 89 253
Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 83 84 90 257
Chenet* Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84 86 87 257
Gessler Lennie Vagabond 82 86 92 260
Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79 87 100 266
LADIES 9+
Champion
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77 72 86 235
Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84 81 90 255
Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85 86 79 250
SUPER SENIORS
Champion Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72 70 72 214
Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72 76 79 227
Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78 77 84 239
Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76 79 84 239
Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78 80 82 240
Karkafi* Joe Mill Creek Mill Creek Golf Course 81 78 81 240
MENS 9-12
Champion Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course 81 77 81 239
May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79 80 80 239
Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79 81 79 239
Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club 78 83 83 244
Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course 82 81 82 245
Spurio Dante Mill Creek Golf Course 82 84 80 246
Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76 81 90 247
Poultney John Tippecanoe Country Club 83 81 84 248
Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79 80 91 250
Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course 83 79 88 250
Billy Mark Tippecanoe Country Club 84 78 89 251
Snyder Ron Lake Club 83 83 85 251
Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course 83 85 83 251
Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course 83 82 87 252
Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club 84 83 85 252
Lewis John Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 81 82 90 253
Martin Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 87 79 88 254
Diloreto Daniel Lake Club 90 74 91 255
Kinney Jim 87 82 87 256
Portolese Dylan Salem Hills Golf Course 88 78 91 257
Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86 83 92 261
MENS 13-16
Champion Todd Hunter Mill Creek Golf Course 85 79 85 249
Rudolph John Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 86 84 82 252
Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84 81 88 253
Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79 86 93 258
Marsh Josh Pine Lakes Golf Course 92 78 88 258
Zinni Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club 88 83 90 261
Klim William Lake Club 86 86 89 261
Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 85 83 94 262
Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club 86 86 91 263
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81 89 95 265
Missik Michael Deer Creek Golf Course 91 84 92 267
Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 84 88 95 267
MENS 17 Champion
Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80 82 88 250
Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82 79 91 252
Cross Brian Tippecanoe Country Club 85 83 87 255
Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81 83 94 258
Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82 86 91 259
Elias John Tippecanoe Country Club 87 86 99 272
Gorman James Reserve Run Golf Course 93 80 99 272
Weaver Tim Reserve Run Golf Course 84 89 102 275
Carpenter Scott Flying B Golf Course 89 84 103 276
