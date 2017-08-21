JOBS
Here are your 10 new Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of Valley champs for 2017


Published: Sun, August 20, 2017 @ 6:03 p.m.

MENS OPEN
Champion: Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66 70 71 207

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70 64 78 212

Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68 72 73 213

Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 75 69 74 218

Zarlenga Joshua Youngstown Country Club 72 73 73 218

Dimuccio Joe Sylvan Heights 72 74 73 219

Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72 74 75 221

Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 72 72 78 222

Jones Trevor Yankee Run Golf Course 72 74 77 223

Janci* Luke Valley Golf 79 71 75 225

Goleno* Vince 79 71 80 230

==

==

LADIES OPEN
Champion Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79 75 74 228

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79 78 85 242

==

==

SENIORS OPEN
Champion Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75 73 77 225

Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71 73 83 227

Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71 74 83 228

Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 75 77 81 233

Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 77 80 76 233

Milton Glenn Avalon Inn and Resort 78 76 82 236

Shuster Thomas Riverview Golf Course 74 81 83 238

Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75 81 85 241

Watt Skip Tippecanoe Country Club 78 78 87 243

==

==

MENS 5-8
Champion Gala Vinny Old Dutch Golf Course 78 79 73 230

Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76 79 82 237

Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 76 88 74 238

Ferko III Don Tippecanoe Country Club 75 86 78 239

Homer Ryan Sharon Country Club 80 82 77 239

Venrose Rob Valley Golf Club 79 81 80 240

Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 80 80 81 241

Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 75 87 79 241

Myers Brian Lake Club 78 82 82 242

Zubyk Ii Stephen Pine Lakes Golf Course 87 76 79 242

Sympson Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 78 83 82 243

St. George* Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80 85 78 243

Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81 80 88 249

Wagnon Wendell 84 81 86 251

==

==

SENIORS 10+
Champion Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75 80 77 232

Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 80 88 81 249

Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course 81 82 88 251

Lamport Reid Pine Lakes Golf Course 81 84 87 252

Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74 90 89 253

Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 83 84 90 257

Chenet* Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84 86 87 257

Gessler Lennie Vagabond 82 86 92 260

Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79 87 100 266

==

==

LADIES 9+ Champion Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77 72 86 235

Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84 81 90 255

Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85 86 79 250

==

==

SUPER SENIORS
Champion Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72 70 72 214

Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72 76 79 227

Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78 77 84 239

Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76 79 84 239

Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78 80 82 240

Karkafi* Joe Mill Creek Mill Creek Golf Course 81 78 81 240

==

==

MENS 9-12
Champion Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course 81 77 81 239

May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79 80 80 239

Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79 81 79 239

Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club 78 83 83 244

Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course 82 81 82 245

Spurio Dante Mill Creek Golf Course 82 84 80 246

Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76 81 90 247

Poultney John Tippecanoe Country Club 83 81 84 248

Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79 80 91 250

Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course 83 79 88 250

Billy Mark Tippecanoe Country Club 84 78 89 251

Snyder Ron Lake Club 83 83 85 251

Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course 83 85 83 251

Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course 83 82 87 252

Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club 84 83 85 252

Lewis John Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 81 82 90 253

Martin Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 87 79 88 254

Diloreto Daniel Lake Club 90 74 91 255

Kinney Jim 87 82 87 256

Portolese Dylan Salem Hills Golf Course 88 78 91 257

Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86 83 92 261

==

==

MENS 13-16
Champion Todd Hunter Mill Creek Golf Course 85 79 85 249

Rudolph John Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 86 84 82 252

Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84 81 88 253

Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79 86 93 258

Marsh Josh Pine Lakes Golf Course 92 78 88 258

Zinni Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club 88 83 90 261

Klim William Lake Club 86 86 89 261

Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 85 83 94 262

Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club 86 86 91 263

Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81 89 95 265

Missik Michael Deer Creek Golf Course 91 84 92 267

Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 84 88 95 267

==

==

MENS 17 Champion Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80 82 88 250

Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82 79 91 252

Cross Brian Tippecanoe Country Club 85 83 87 255

Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81 83 94 258

Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82 86 91 259

Elias John Tippecanoe Country Club 87 86 99 272

Gorman James Reserve Run Golf Course 93 80 99 272

Weaver Tim Reserve Run Golf Course 84 89 102 275

Carpenter Scott Flying B Golf Course 89 84 103 276

