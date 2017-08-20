GREATEST GOLFER — 2017 Results

2017 Greatest Golfer of the Valley | click here for final scores
The eighth annual Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley reaches its finals Sunday.
2017 Leaderboard, click here
Live Final Scores:Click here for live scoring
Champions Presentation: Check back for live coverage and the Champions Presentation at 4:30 p.m, today (subject to change - maybe closer to 5 p.m.).
Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.
SCORES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER 8 PM SATURDAY — WEATHER PERMITTING.
==
FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP
2-DAY SCORES THRU SATURDAY:
Asterisk by name means player advanced in a scorecard playoff
Men's Open and Ladies Open, Ladies 9+,
Men’s 9-12 and Men's 17+
Seniors, and Seniors 10+, and Super Seniors,
Men’s 5-8 and Men’s 13-16
COURSES SATURDAY:
Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors
Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies
Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+
Youngstown — Men’s 9-12
=
SUNDAY, Aug. 20
The Lake Club
Championship Sunday
9 a.m. start
99 players from the whole field.
++
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.