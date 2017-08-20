JOBS
GREATEST GOLFER — 2017 Results


Published: Sun, August 20, 2017 @ 5:25 p.m.

2017 Greatest Golfer of the Valley | click here for final scores

The eighth annual Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley reaches its finals Sunday.

2017 Leaderboard, click here

Live Final Scores:Click here for live scoring

Champions Presentation: Check back for live coverage and the Champions Presentation at 4:30 p.m, today (subject to change - maybe closer to 5 p.m.).

Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.

SCORES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER 8 PM SATURDAY — WEATHER PERMITTING.

==

FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP

2-DAY SCORES THRU SATURDAY:

Asterisk by name means player advanced in a scorecard playoff

Men's Open and Ladies Open, Ladies 9+,

Men’s 9-12 and Men's 17+

Seniors, and Seniors 10+, and Super Seniors,

Men’s 5-8 and Men’s 13-16

COURSES SATURDAY:

Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors

Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies

Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+

Youngstown — Men’s 9-12

=

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

The Lake Club

Championship Sunday

9 a.m. start

99 players from the whole field.

TEE TIMES APPEAR HERE.

++

