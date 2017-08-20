GREATEST GOLFER — 2017 Results

2017 Greatest Golfer of the Valley | click here for final scores

The eighth annual Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley reaches its finals Sunday.

Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.

FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP

2-DAY SCORES THRU SATURDAY:

Asterisk by name means player advanced in a scorecard playoff

Men's Open and Ladies Open, Ladies 9+,

Men’s 9-12 and Men's 17+



Seniors, and Seniors 10+, and Super Seniors,

Men’s 5-8 and Men’s 13-16

COURSES SATURDAY:

Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors

Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies



Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+



Youngstown — Men’s 9-12

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

The Lake Club

Championship Sunday

9 a.m. start

99 players from the whole field.

