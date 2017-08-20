Celebrities react to news of death of comedian Jerry Lewis at 91

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES

Reaction to the death of comedy legend Jerry Lewis from a variety of celebrities:

“Jerry Lewis passed today, millions around the world loved him, millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family.” — Whoppi Goldberg on Twitter

“Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...

...haven.”—Patton Oswalt on Twitter

“We will miss Jerry so much. I can’t believe I got to meet him and spend time with him. How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy.” — Penn Jillette, in a series of tweets, on Twitter

“Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh.”—Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter

“We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him.”— Sean Hayes on Instagram

“We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels.” — George Takei on Twitter

“One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind.” — Josh Gad on Twitter

“Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today.” — William Shatner on Twitter

“Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life.” —Rose Marie on Twitter