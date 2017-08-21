2-vehicle crash kills Poland man, injures 2 in Beaver Township

Staff report

BEAVER TOWNSHIP

One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries from a two-vehicle crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday along state Route 7 south of Western Reserve Road.

Dead is Michael J. Helon Jr., 54, of Poland, who was stopped westbound in a private drive along Route 7. A passenger in his vehicle, Kendra Helon, was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a juvenile, was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post, which is investigating the crash, said a Dodge Durango driven north on Route 7 by the juvenile went off the right side of the roadway striking Helon’s Jeep Patriot.

The crash is under investigation. Beaver Township police assisted with traffic control.