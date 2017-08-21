JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

2-vehicle crash kills Poland man, injures 2 in Beaver Township


Published: Sun, August 20, 2017 @ 11:24 p.m.

Staff report

BEAVER TOWNSHIP

One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries from a two-vehicle crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday along state Route 7 south of Western Reserve Road.

Dead is Michael J. Helon Jr., 54, of Poland, who was stopped westbound in a private drive along Route 7. A passenger in his vehicle, Kendra Helon, was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a juvenile, was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post, which is investigating the crash, said a Dodge Durango driven north on Route 7 by the juvenile went off the right side of the roadway striking Helon’s Jeep Patriot.

The crash is under investigation. Beaver Township police assisted with traffic control.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes